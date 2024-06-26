Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $52,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coursera by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 328,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,797 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

