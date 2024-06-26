Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $87.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,926 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.