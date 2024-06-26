Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 201266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. Evercore cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

