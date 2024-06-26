Marlin Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:AZURQ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Marlin Midstream Partners, LP (OTCMKTS:AZURQ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Marlin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 104,900 shares.
Marlin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.
Marlin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Marlin Midstream Partners, LP develops, owns, operates and acquires midstream energy assets. The Company provides natural gas gathering, transportation, treating and processing services and One million cubic feet (NGL) transportation services, which it refer to as its midstream natural gas business, and crude oil transloading services, which it refer to as its crude oil logistics business.
