Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Marlowe Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
