Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

