Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 131,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $455.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.17 and a 200 day moving average of $452.78. The company has a market capitalization of $423.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 249,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

