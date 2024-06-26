Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Get Match Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.24 on Monday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after purchasing an additional 427,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.