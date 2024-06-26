Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 611 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

FNF stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

