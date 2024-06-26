Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 69 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $407.47 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.33 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

