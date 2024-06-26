Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 729 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

