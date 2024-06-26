Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $977.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.