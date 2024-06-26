Mather Group LLC. Buys New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $278,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,721,528.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,263. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.4 %

PAYC opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

