Mather Group LLC. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

