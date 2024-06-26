Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

