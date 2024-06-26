Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.