Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

