Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.41.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.87. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

