Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 139 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

