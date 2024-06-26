Mather Group LLC. Takes $26,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $235.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

