Mather Group LLC. Takes $29,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $170.59 and a one year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,420,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

