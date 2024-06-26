Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

