Matt Mcgraner Purchases 5,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.74 per share, with a total value of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 303,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NXDT opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
