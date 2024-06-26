Matt Mcgraner Purchases 5,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.74 per share, with a total value of 23,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 303,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NXDT opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.