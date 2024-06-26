Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as low as C$4.10. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 19,017 shares trading hands.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.38.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 68.25%. The business had revenue of C$34.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.080111 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

