McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCB opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.46.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of C$16.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that McCoy Global will post 0.2561769 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

