McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $257.15 and last traded at $258.61. Approximately 1,299,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,369,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.38.

Specifically, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

