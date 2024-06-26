McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) General Counsel Carmen L. Diges Sells 17,066 Shares

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.