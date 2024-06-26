Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hershey were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $261.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.