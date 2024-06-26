Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.