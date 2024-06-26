Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $245,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 51.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 141.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day moving average of $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

