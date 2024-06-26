Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $350,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $760.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

