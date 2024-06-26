Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 537.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

