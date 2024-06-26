Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $436,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

