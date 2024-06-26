Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $230,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

