Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

ABBV opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

