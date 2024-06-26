Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $214.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

