Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 575 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

