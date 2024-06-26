Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.18. The stock has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $909.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

