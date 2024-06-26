MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

