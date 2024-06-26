MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 801,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 449,011 shares.The stock last traded at $15.94 and had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $940.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

