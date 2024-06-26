MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 12.7%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 1,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,833,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About MediaZest

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

