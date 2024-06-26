Medtronic plc (MDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

