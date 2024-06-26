MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 34,000,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 11,218,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

