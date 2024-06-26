Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Trading Down 7%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metropolitan Bank & Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.