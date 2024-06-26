Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Trading Down 7%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Its Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.