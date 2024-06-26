Michael R. D. Roller Acquires 60,000 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Michael R. D. Roller bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($51,756.95).

NIOX Group Stock Performance

NIOX Group stock opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £284.95 million, a PE ratio of 3,360.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.45. NIOX Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.60 ($0.96).

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. NIOX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

