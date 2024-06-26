Michael W. Reville Sells 6,357 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

NFG opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

