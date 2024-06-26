Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $53.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $21,014,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

