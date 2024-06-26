Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $153,811. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 30.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 13.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.