Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mitesco Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

