Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.